VVS Finance (VVS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $135.72 million and $1.38 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,236,809,227,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,936,321,265,415 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

