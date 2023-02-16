Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 776 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.