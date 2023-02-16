Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $238.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

