Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 225 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $607.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.58. The stock has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

