Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 626 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

