Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 115.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

