Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,372,899 shares of company stock valued at $100,729,103. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

