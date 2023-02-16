Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Shares of DE stock opened at $410.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.83. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

