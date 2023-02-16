Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $375.94 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $480.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.17.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.67.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

