Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,408,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

