Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €103.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Up 1.2 %

SAE opened at €66.00 ($70.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.73.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

