Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €103.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Up 1.2 %

SAE opened at €66.00 ($70.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.73.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

