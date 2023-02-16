Washington Federal, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Washington Federal Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 15,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.23.
Washington Federal Company Profile
