Washington Federal, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 15,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.