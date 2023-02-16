Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Waste Connections updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.55. 375,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

