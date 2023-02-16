Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Waters Trading Down 0.7 %

WAT opened at $336.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.89. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 13.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

