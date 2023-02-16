Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

WAT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.78.

Waters Stock Down 0.7 %

WAT stock opened at $336.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.85 and a 200-day moving average of $318.89. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

