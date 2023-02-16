Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.55-$12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Waters also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55 to $12.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.56.

Waters Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $9.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.40. 157,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,397. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

