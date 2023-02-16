Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 252 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 185,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 129,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $790.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

