Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Terex (TEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Terex (NYSE: TEX):

2/15/2023 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

2/13/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/24/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Terex Stock Down 0.2 %

TEX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 266,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Terex Co alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Terex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,928 shares of company stock worth $8,670,478 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Terex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.