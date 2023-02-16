Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,183,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,048,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $6,230,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

WFC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 2,097,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,642,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.