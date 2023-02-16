Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.53 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 1,943,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 250,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Read More
