Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 1,943,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 250,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.