West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,771 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.89% of West Fraser Timber worth $53,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of WFG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

