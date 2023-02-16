West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to C$129.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.20.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.3 %

WFG stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.41. 61,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,657. The firm has a market cap of C$9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.30. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$89.95 and a twelve month high of C$132.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$104.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

