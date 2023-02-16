Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 750,319 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 525,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 274,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 69.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 151,759 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.