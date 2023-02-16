Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
