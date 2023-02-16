Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBI. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.