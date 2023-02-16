Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

IGI opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.