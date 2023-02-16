Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
IGI opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
