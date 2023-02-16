Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PAI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

