Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:PAI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
