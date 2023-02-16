Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.