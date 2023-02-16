Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

