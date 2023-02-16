Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,032 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 182,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 141,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,749. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

