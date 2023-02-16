Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

