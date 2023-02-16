Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 to $5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion to $9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.17. 299,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.