WhiteBIT Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $255.23 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $255.23 million and $3.48 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00016729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

