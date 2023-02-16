WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $705,002.87 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $68.64 million and $705,002.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00415368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00027697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013552 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000790 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,282,605 coins and its circulating supply is 763,814,838 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.