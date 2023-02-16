WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0888 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $67.86 million and approximately $706,146.88 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00413490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00027595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013627 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004055 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,275,985 coins and its circulating supply is 763,808,218 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.