Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.94

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.94 and traded as high as $56.50. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 3,873 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $349.84 million, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Featured Stories

