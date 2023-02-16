Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.94

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.94 and traded as high as $56.50. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 3,873 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $349.84 million, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
