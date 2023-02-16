Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $336.54

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.54 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 289.74 ($3.52). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.54), with a volume of 135,908 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 336.21. The stock has a market cap of £363.66 million, a P/E ratio of 742.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

