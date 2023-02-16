WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $303.00 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $303.00 million and approximately $61.71 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.45 or 0.01322802 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006055 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.01645259 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001261 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03034079 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $61.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

