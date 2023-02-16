Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$3.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.84-3.98 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.2 %

WH stock traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $78.30. 1,133,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,406. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

