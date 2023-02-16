Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $3.84-3.98 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.84-$3.98 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 373,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

