Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-3.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. 1,264,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

