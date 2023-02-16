X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Shares Down 11%

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Rating) traded down 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.81. 324,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 294,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

X-Terra Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$88.23 million and a PE ratio of -96.25.

X-Terra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Troilus East property comprising 182 mining claims that cover an area of 9,300 hectares located in Québec, Canada; and the Ducran property consisting of 70 mining claims located in the Eeyou Istchee/Baie James Territory in the province of Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-Terra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Terra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.