XRP Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $19.73 billion and $1.17 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00420816 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.03 or 0.27875586 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000157 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.