XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Cap of $43.60 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $43.60 million and $1.81 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00423189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.22 or 0.28031971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,478,176 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

