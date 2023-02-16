XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $45.19 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,685,895 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

