Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.4% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IHI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.96. 187,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

