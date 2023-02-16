yearn.finance (YFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $277.74 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $277.74 million and approximately $51.28 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $7,580.66 or 0.30405999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00423714 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.47 or 0.28067391 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
