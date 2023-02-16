YES WORLD Price Hits $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00417312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.42 or 0.27643489 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

