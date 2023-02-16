ZEON (ZEON) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,688.63

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 42.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $47.26 million and approximately $20,688.63 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00422708 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,873.64 or 0.28000971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

