Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-$6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.54 EPS.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. 247,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,056. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Articles

