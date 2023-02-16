Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,627 shares of company stock worth $1,240,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

